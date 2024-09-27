TV Audiences Are Watching Less Drama, More Fantasy | Chart

Drama remains the dominant television genre, both in terms of the number of available titles and overall popularity. This trend holds true in the streaming landscape as well, where drama shows continue to be the most in-demand genre in the U.S. However, this dominance has shown signs of waning in recent years, as audiences begin to explore a wider range of genres.

In the first quarter of 2022, drama shows accounted for nearly half of the Top 100 most in-demand streaming originals in the U.S., according to Parrot Analytics’ Content Panorama genre system, which categorizes each title by its best-fitting genre.