Sitcoms Are the Unsung Heroes of Streaming Subscriber Loyalty | Chart

Sitcoms are among the most beloved TV genres in the U.S. and a cornerstone of American culture. Despite a general downward trend in demand for comedy TV shows on streaming platforms, the demand for sitcoms in the U.S. has remained steady over the past few years, consistently accounting for around 10% of the demand for SVOD TV catalogs, according to Parrot Analytics. This makes the sitcom genre the fourth most in-demand last quarter, tied with animation and just below reality TV.

Beyond their popularity, sitcoms possess two key traits that make them crucial for SVOD platforms’ long-term strategies. The first is longevity. Successful sitcoms enjoy enduring popularity years, and even decades, after their final episodes air.