Streaming Giants Rely on Classic TV Shows as New Scripted Content Declines

Shows like “Friends,” “The Office” and “Grey’s Anatomy” remain among the most popular programs on streaming platforms

Old linear and broadcast shows play a crucial role in the strategy of streaming platforms. Some of the most popular shows on those platforms such as “Friends,” “The Office,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Criminal Minds” fall under this category. They tend to generate significant audience demand, hours of viewership, retention, and — in special cases — acquisition power.

As of Q1 2024, all the main SVOD platforms, except Apple TV Plus and Netflix, generated more than half of their platform catalog demand from shows originally released on linear TV (broadcast plus cable). This share was higher for Max, which relies largely on HBO’s acclaimed TV shows; Paramount+, which gets a large chunk of its demand from Nickelodeon and CBS titles; and Peacock, which relies on NBC and Bravo shows.

Daniel Quinaud

Daniel Quinaud is a senior data analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

