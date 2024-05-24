Old linear and broadcast shows play a crucial role in the strategy of streaming platforms. Some of the most popular shows on those platforms such as “Friends,” “The Office,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Criminal Minds” fall under this category. They tend to generate significant audience demand, hours of viewership, retention, and — in special cases — acquisition power.

As of Q1 2024, all the main SVOD platforms, except Apple TV Plus and Netflix, generated more than half of their platform catalog demand from shows originally released on linear TV (broadcast plus cable). This share was higher for Max, which relies largely on HBO’s acclaimed TV shows; Paramount+, which gets a large chunk of its demand from Nickelodeon and CBS titles; and Peacock, which relies on NBC and Bravo shows.