Why Your Favorite TV Shows Are Getting Shorter | Charts

The television industry has been changing over the last few years. One of these shifts is the way TV shows are structured and delivered. Not long ago, the norm was for TV series with longer seasons, typically ranging from 20 to 24 episodes, to fit the schedules of network television. More recently, the trend has shifted towards more succinct seasons, often with fewer episodes. This reflects changes in audience expectations, viewership patterns, network strategies and the advent of streaming platforms.

The model introduced by the proliferation of streaming platforms favors more condensed episodes when compared to the traditional network model. However, the gap between the average season lengths of network and streaming shows has narrowed over the last six years.