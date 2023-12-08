Demand for Adult Animation Has Surged Over 150% in 3 Years | Charts

Available to WrapPRO members

Data shows demand for the younger, male-skewing genre is increasingly outpacing supply

Parrot Analytics
Rick in "Rick and Morty"
Rick in "Rick and Morty" Season 7 (Credit: Adult Swim)

Adult animation was one of the few genres to thrive during the challenging times of the pandemic and Hollywood labor strikes over the past four years. The demand for this subgenre — defined as animated programming catered towards adults and adolescents, and discounting anime — surged by 151.6% in the United States from January 2020 to October 2023.

Parrot Analytics demand data allows us to understand this trend better and answer the question of whether it was driven by an increase in the number of series available.

Interestingly, the increase in demand for adult animation in the U.S. was threefold compared to the growth in its supply, which was 51.2%

Parrot Analytics

Daniel Quinaud

Daniel Quinaud is a senior data analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.