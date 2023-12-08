Adult animation was one of the few genres to thrive during the challenging times of the pandemic and Hollywood labor strikes over the past four years. The demand for this subgenre — defined as animated programming catered towards adults and adolescents, and discounting anime — surged by 151.6% in the United States from January 2020 to October 2023.

Parrot Analytics demand data allows us to understand this trend better and answer the question of whether it was driven by an increase in the number of series available.

Interestingly, the increase in demand for adult animation in the U.S. was threefold compared to the growth in its supply, which was 51.2%