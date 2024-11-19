How Disney+ Is Trading Subscriber Volume for Profitability | Charts

Since the launch of Disney+ in 2019, the growth in global streaming subscribers across Disney platforms has been impressive. A large driver of this subscriber growth came from Disney+ Hotstar subscribers, which helped Hulu, Disney+, and Disney+ Hotstar to peak at over 211 million total global subscribers in Q3 2022.

However, since that quarter there has been a clear drop-off in Disney+ Hotstar subscribers. For reference, as of that quarter, Disney+ Hotstar had more subscribers than either Disney+ or Hulu in the U.S. The drop-off in Disney+ Hotstar subscribers followed the platform losing the streaming rights to IPL cricket in India.

Parrot Analytics’ Streaming Economics model can break down subscribers by region for the three biggest global streamers, showing where Disney+ stacks up against primary competitors Netflix and Amazon Prime Video around the world.