Netflix is scheduled to report results for the first quarter of 2024 on April 18. We previously highlighted how the streamer gained ground on the competition at the end of last year with a jump in the number of its original titles. At the same time platforms around the world scaled back on new original series.

Netflix was able to leverage this short term gain on rivals and had a blowout earnings report, with subscribers coming in well ahead of consensus estimates. Will this trend continue into 2024, helping Netflix to further cement its dominance? Using Parrot Analytics’ Content Panorama we can get a more nuanced understanding of how Netflix’s catalog compares with the competition.