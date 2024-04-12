British TV’s Grip on American Audiences Is Waning | Charts

U.S. demand for British series as a share of all international series has fallen over the last several years as U.S. audiences have become more open to other international content. British content’s share of demand for international shows in the U.S. dropped from about a third at the start of 2020 to a low point of less than 25% at the end of 2022.

While British content may not regain the dominant position it once enjoyed with Americans, who now have a smorgasbord of international shows to choose from, these audiences started returning to British content in 2023. The share of demand for British content steadily rebounded in 2023, from 24% to 27%, indicating this is more than just a blip.