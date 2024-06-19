Latino Audiences Are the Secret to ‘Godzilla x Kong,’ ‘Bad Boys 4’ and ‘Inside Out 2’ Box Office Boom

“The Latino audience is very, very important to the bottom line for movie theaters and for Hollywood,” Paul Dergarabedian, Comscore senior media analyst, tells TheWrap

latino box office
“Godzilla x Kong,” “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” and “Inside Out 2”

Latino and Hispanic moviegoers are helping propel big-budget movies to box office success — a welcome shot in the arm as the 2024 box office struggles to come back to life following a pandemic and two crippling labor strikes.

Recent tentpole releases like “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” and “Inside Out 2” (fresh off a record-breaking opening weekend) have all seen significant numbers of Latino and Hispanic moviegoers. They are disproportionally higher ticket buyers than other demographic groups because they tend to go to movies in larger groups of family and friends, according to research from management consultant McKinsey.

    Latino audiences could care less about a gay black man movie like will smith. What kind of whitewasher wrote this thinking Latinos and blacks are the same culture. Not even close and assuming so is racist to Latinos like Hollywood is against us. Majority of Hollywood the area is Latino yet no shows movies no jobs in unions. Hollywood is a white club for over a hundred years since the end of civil war and nothing changes unless the whites take credit for now allowing you in. Same ol racist Hollywood 

