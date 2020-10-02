Lauren Corrao Exits as Head of Programming at Freeform

A year and a half after taking the job, Lauren Corrao is no longer head of programming at Freeform, the network confirmed Friday night.

She first assumed the role in April, 2019, replacing Karey Burke. The network did not elaborate on the circumstances of her departure, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news, Corrao will maintain a relationship with Freeform, developing and producing potential new shows.

Prior to joining Freeform, Corrao spent eight years at Comedy Central, ultimately rising to the role of president, Original Programming and Development, where she oversaw shows such as “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” and “The Colbert Report,” and developed “Chappelle’s Show,” “RENO 911,” “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Tosh 2.0,” “Workaholics,” as well as the network’s event programming such as the “Comedy Central Roast” franchise and one-hour standup comedy specials.

Corrao’s exit from the position comes five months after the network named Tara Duncan as its new president. Duncan joined Freeform from Hulu, where she was developing an adaptation of Zakiya Dalila Harris’ novel, “The Other Black Girl.” Before her Hulu deal, she was a creative executive with Netflix where she oversaw series including “Orange Is the New Black” and “Narcos” and helped to launch “She’s Gotta Have It,” “The Get Down,” “Sens8” and “Dear White People.” Completing her trifecta of streaming services, Duncan produced the pilot for Amazon Prime’s “Bosch,” its first scripted drama series.