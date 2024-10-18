‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Endorses Harris: ‘I trust Kamala to Uphold the Law and Defend Our Freedoms’ | Video

“Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay channeled Special Victims Unit Captain Olivia Benson on Thursday when she endorsed the former prosecutor whose opponent is a convicted felon who was also found liable for sexual battery.

What we mean is, she endorsed Kamala Harris for president against Donald Trump.

“Hi, I’m Mariska, and if you know me, and you know that I’ve spent my life fighting for girls and for women, both on screen and off,” Hargitay said in a video posted to her Instagram account.

“You might not be surprised to hear that I like strong leaders who will prioritize safety, accountability and justice. That’s why I’m voting for Kamala Harris. With so much on the line, I trust Kamala to uphold the law and defend our freedoms on November 5, Kamala as my vote,” she concludes.

Watch the full clip below:

Hargitay is far from the only celebrity getting involved in politics during the final weeks of the 2024 election cycle. Former Fox News and current News Nation personality Geraldo Rivera endorsed Harris earlier this week, and Bruce Springsteen endorsed her at the beginning of the month.

Meanwhile, back in September “Shazam” star Zachary Levi endorsed Trump after his previously preferred candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., dropped out of the race.