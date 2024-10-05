‘Gutfeld’ Groans About Bruce Springsteen’s Kamala Endorsement via Groan-Worthy Puns: Inflation Has USA ‘Dancing in the Dark’ | Video

Bruce Springsteen’s endorsement of Kamala Harris apparently inspired Fox News host Greg Gutfeld to fire off several pretty terrible Boss-themed puns on his latest episode. Complaining about Springsteen calling his vote one of his most precious possessions, the “Gutfeld” host opined, “If I were him, I would have mentioned his 400-acre horse farm instead. But there’s no doubt Kamala was ‘Born to Run’… this country into the ground.”

Gutfeld added that “as for the people Springsteen pretends to represent, inflation is killing them with these electric bills. Everybody is ‘Dancing in the Dark.’”

In his endorsement, Springsteen referred to Donald Trump as “the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime.” The Jersey rocker added, “His disdain for the sanctity of our Constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the office of president ever again.”

Gutfeld then punted to comedian Lionel McGloin, who said that Springsteen shot his endorsement in a diner so he could relate to regular people. Following an impression of Springsteen’s gruff voice, McGloin complained, “So he’s pretending like he has lung cancer, in a diner, which we all relate to.”

McGloin also accused Springsteen of clout-chasing. “I think it hurts to see Taylor Swift have so much clout, and we all want clout at the end of the day, right? And so seeing Taylor have clout, he’s trying to match it with this.”

The other hosts also attempted to pack on insults. Former pro wrestler Tyrus mocked Springsteen appearing to read his endorsement, jumping off another panelist with his own riff. “I think what’s even worse is when they don’t believe their own s–t, because I don’t need to read from a cue card to tell you that I’m voting for President Donald Trump. You know, I don’t need a cue card for that.”

That’s despite host Gutfeld quite visibly consulting his notes throughout the broadcast, seemingly obviously reading the painfully constructed jokes that opened the segment and reading obvious setups for his panelists’ comments.

“I can sit here for an hour and tell you the reasons why” he’s endorsing Trump, Tyrus added, before veering off to dissecet Springsteen’s clothing. “First of all, listen, I’m not a fashion mogul, but even I know you don’t wear a button-up under a button-up. Like, this dude’s just like, he’s got a button-up flannel with a button-up. Like, take the flannel off. You’re pissing off a lot of lesbian lumberjacks, OK?”

Gutfeld agreed with Tyrus’ stereotypical sexuality joke, before Tyrus added, “I was like, ‘Whoa, sorry ma’am.’”

Tyrus conceded that Springsteen did a better job reading what he was saying than Harris has, targeting the vice president’s frequently ridiculed laughter and referring to a conspiracy theory that she’s used an earpiece in public events, including during the last presidential debate.

You can watch the segment from “Gutfeld” in the video above.