Greg Gutfeld Asks About ‘Russian Dolls’ in Mixed Metaphor About Second Trump Attempted Shooting | Video

Democrats are “desperate to control the narrative on Trump’s second brush with death,” Greg Gutfeld said on “The Five” on Wednesday. The party, he continued, has insisted that Trump himself is a threat, which renders speaking about the attempted assassination on Sunday as a threat, so “it’s like those Russian dolls. It just gets more.”

Donald Trump is a special guest on Wednesday night’s episode of “Gutfeld,” something the show’s host teased by playing a short clip from the pair’s interview on “The Five.” In the moment shared by Gutfeld, Trump joked that, “I’ve always said golf is a very dangerous game.”

“Especially if they’re playing with you,” Gutfeld bounced back. Trump also praised the Secret Service and described the agent who spotted the gun near Mar-a-Lago as “very exceptional” for having done so.

The exchange between the pair also surprise and noticeable gasps from Gutfeld’s co-hosts. Gutfeld asked, “What? That was a mean joke?” and asked Trump, “If they had told you that the shooter was there, would you have tried to take him out with your 3 wood?”

I think so. I think so, if I knew,” Trump said. “Actually, the Secret Service did a great job. They saw the barrel of a gun, big gun, and he came out through bushes, and how many people would see that? He really was very exceptional to have done it.”

Tonight’s “Gutfeld” will mark Trump’s first in-studio appearance on a broadcast or cable late night show during an election cycle since he was interviewed on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” in 2016.

Trump and Gutfeld are joined by Kat Timpf and Tyrus and “Outnumbered” host Emily Compagno.

Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect in Sunday’s shooting attempt, made his first appearance in court Monday in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Routh was described as “calm and nonchalant” throughout his court appearance. He told the judge that he has a 25-year-old son and his sole possessions are two trucks in Hawai’i, each worth approximately $1,000.

You can watch the exchange between Donald Trump and Greg Gutfeld in the video above.