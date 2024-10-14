“The Celebrity Apprentice” runner-up Geraldo Rivera slammed his former series mentor Donald Trump as a dishonest “sore loser,” as he announced his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris on X Monday.

“Sore Loser … Former President Donald Trump is a sore loser who cannot be trusted to honor the Constitution. That is why I’m voting for Kamala Harris to be our 47th President,” Rivera wrote in a lengthy X post outlining how close Harris and Trump are in the polls.

“With three weeks to go until Election Day, Donald J. Trump stands a reasonable chance of becoming the 47th President of the United States,” Rivera wrote. “Despite assassination attempts, impeachments, special counsels, felony convictions and hundreds of millions in civil penalties, most polls show his race against V.P. Kamala Harris is too close to call.”

Sore Loser

With three weeks to go until Election Day, Donald J. Trump stands a reasonable chance of becoming the 47th President of the United States. Despite assassination attempts, impeachments, special counsels, felony convictions and hundreds of millions in civil penalties,… — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) October 14, 2024

Rivera, who appeared on Season 14 — also known as Season 7 — of “The Celebrity Apprentice” then detailed his interactions with Trump after the reality series, saying the then-president initially told the former Fox anchor that he’d accept a loss in 2020.

“The first time he ran for president in 2016, he was coming off the last season of ‘Celebrity Apprentice.’ I had a front row seat as a finalist on that final season and marveled at his audacity with his checkered past to seek the highest office in the land,” Rivera explained. “Then, in the blink of an eye, he went from novice to formidable challenger to victorious over Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. As President he was a loyal friend, who allowed regular access. My resulting coverage gave him the benefit of most doubts. His presidency was underrated. Throughout his first big scandal in office, the 2017-2019 [Robert] Mueller investigation into allegations Trump conspired with Russia to undermine our political process, I stuck with him, deeply suspicious of constant efforts to undermine his Administration.”

Rivera continued: “The last time President Trump and I spoke was Friday, November 13, 2020, when he called me at home. It was ten days after his narrow loss to Joe Biden. He was calling to get my take on the controversies surrounding the election, which appeared to have been decided by a handful of votes in several states. I asked him what he would do if the vote count remained against him. As I reported on Fox News that same morning, Friday the 13th, he told me he was a reasonable man and would do the right thing if that time came. It never did.”

Rivera went on to call out Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Hill insurrection, stated that he’s making a “liar” out of Republicans and shared he how he tried to convince his former veep Mike Pence to go along with his ploy to overturn the 2020 election.

“Trump stabbed the Constitution in the back,” Rivera said as he closed out his remarks before sharing his commitment to the Harris-Walz campaign.

“Maybe you are inclined to vote for the former president anyway, because he says he will cut your taxes or build the border wall or pull out of NATO or put tariffs on China. However, you justify voting for Trump, adopting his big lie about the stolen election makes you a liar,” Rivera concluded.