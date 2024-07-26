Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama threw their crucial support behind the candidacy of Kamala Harris in a video released on Friday.

The video shows Harris on a joint phone call with the Obamas, giving their support as the Vice President has built enough momentum to become the presumptive Democratic nominee just days after President Joe Biden’s withdrawal.

“Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” the former president told Harris.

“Oh my goodness. Michelle, Barack, this means so much to me,” the Vice Prudent said. “I’m looking forward to doing this with the two of you, Doug and I both. And getting out there, being on the road.”

Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she'll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we're going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in…

Harris expressed deep gratitude for the Obama’s friendship and support throughout the years.

“And we’re gonna have some fun with this too, aren’t we?” she added.

Michelle Obama chimed in saying, “I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl, Kamala, I am proud of you. This is going to be historic.”

The couple also released a joint statement on Friday, expressing their support for Harris.

“This week, we got a chance to catch up with a friend who we’ve known for more than 20 years. She’d had a pretty busy couple of days, to say the least. But we couldn’t be more excited for her — or more thrilled to endorse Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for President of the United States,” the statement read.

“We agree with President Biden — choosing Kamala was one of the best decisions he’s made,” they continued.

Obama was one of the last outstanding high-profile Democrats who had yet to endorse Harris’ candidacy for president. The pair are very effective on the campaign trail and continue to hold a large amount of influence in the party.