Lawrence O’Donnell Slams Media – Including MSNBC – for Trump Press Conference Coverage: ‘2016 All Over Again’ | Video

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell torched major cable networks, including his own, for airing former President Donald Trump’s press conference on Thursday, saying “It’s 2016 all over again.”

“Donald Trump spoke at his home in Florida for over an hour and all of the cable news networks, including this one, carried it live just like they all did repeatedly in 2016,” O’Donnell said during his MSNBC show.

The host added that it “would be hard to find a sentence in what Donald Trump said today that did not include at least one lie.” O’Donnell acknowledged that some of the networks attempted to fact-check Trump after the fact, “but that, of course, is way too late and utterly useless,” he said.

“No network even attempted to fact-check every lie Donald Trump told,” O’Donnell continued. “Every network has the capacity, especially with these wide screens we now have at home, to run a live scroll at the side of the screen fact-checking many of Donald Trump’s lies.”

The MSNBC anchor noted that not only did the networks carry Trump’s press conference live, but also none of them carried Kamala Harris’ speech afterward.

“None of them,” O’Donnell reiterated.

O’Donnell then moved to “correct the mistake” of the network by airing Harris’ speech in full and unedited.

“They knew what time it was coming, they knew how to cover it live, and they didn’t, after giving Donald Trump more than an hour of live coverage on all of their networks,” he added.

“It’s 2016 all over again,” O’Donnell said. “The same mistakes are being made.”

“I have never seen an industry slower at learning from its own stupid mistakes than the American news business, and you cannot expect them in the next 89 days to figure out what they haven’t been able to figure out in nine years: how to cover a Trump for president campaign,” he concluded.