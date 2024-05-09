In a highly competitive situation, Legendary has closed a deal with Mob Entertainment to develop and produce a live-action film adaptation of the globally popular horror media franchise “Poppy Playtime,” Legendary announced on Thursday.

Legendary will develop and produce along with Don Murphy and Susan Montford’s Angry Films, as well as Mob Entertainment.

The “Poppy Playtime” universe has captivated audiences through multi-faceted online platforms filled with unique and terrifying characters and settings that have resonated with audiences of all ages. In the video game, players take on the role of a former employee of the once-illustrious toy brand, Playtime Co. Upon receiving a cryptic letter, the protagonist is drawn back to the sprawling, desolate facility only to quickly discover it’s become home to a host of toys that have taken on lives of their own. Far from the friendly playthings of childhood memories, these toys harbor sinister intentions.

Since the launch of ‘Chapter One’ in 2021, Poppy Playtime has become incredibly popular across gaming, social media and merchandising around the world. Boasting 12 million players across PC and mobile, the game has also expanded to consoles and Roblox. The recently released ‘Chapter 3: Deep Sleep,’ unveiled in January 2024, launched to rave reviews as the best game to date in the Poppy Playtime franchise.

Building on the haunted toy factory concept, the characters in the game — particularly the devilish Huggy Wuggy and Smiling Critters — have proven to be huge merchandising draws. Pop-up stores in the U.S. and abroad consistently sell out of collectible figures and plush toys.

Mob Entertainment, formerly EnchantedMob, Inc., is a multimedia company founded by brothers Zach and Seth Belanger in 2015.

Murphy and Montford’s credits include “Natural Born killers,” “Real Steel,” “Shoot Em Up” and all eight “Transformers” films. They just recently finished filming “Faces of Death,” a horror film based on the classic VHS tapes for Legendary Entertainment, and are also producing a “Buck Rogers” TV adaptation as well.