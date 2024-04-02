How Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Monster March at the Box Office Came Together

It has been nearly 20 years since Legendary Pictures first entered into a film partnership with Warner Bros., with Christopher Nolan’s seminal 2005 film “Batman Begins.” And that partnership has yielded a monster-sized month at the box office with the success of “Dune: Part Two” and the surprisingly strong opening of “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.”

The fifth film in the MonsterVerse saga that began 10 years ago with Gareth Edwards’ “Godzilla” was expected to earn a relatively modest $50-55 million domestic opening this Easter weekend, a result that would have required it to leg out to turn a meaningful theatrical profit against its $135 million budget.