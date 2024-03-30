The clash of titans continues in “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” the fifth film in the ongoing series of MonsterVerse movies that has rebooted the titular characters. This latest installment delves deeper into the mythology of King Kong’s world while offering up a literal feast of monster mayhem, buoyed by a cast of human characters that includes Dan Stevens and Rebecca Hall.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and how to watch “Godzilla x Kong.”

When does “Godzilla x Kong” come out?

The film premiered on Friday, March 29.

Is “Godzilla x Kong” in theaters or streaming?

Right now the film is only playing in theaters, so the only way to see it is to head to a movie theater. Check your local listings for tickets, but be warned they’re going fast – this thing is already lighting up the box office.

The Legendary/Warner Bros. film will eventually be streaming on Max, but it won’t be available to stream for at least 45 days — and could very well be longer. We’ll update this article when a streaming release date is announced.

What is “Godzilla x Kong” about?

The movie is described as “an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.”

Adam Wingard, who directed “Godzilla vs. Kong,” returns to direct from a screenplay written by Terry Rossio (“Pirates of the Caribbean”), Simon Barrett (“You’re Next”) and Jeremy Slater (“Moon Knight”) from a story by Wingard, Rossio and Barrett.

Who’s in the “Godzilla x Kong” cast?

The film stars Rebecca Hall (“Godzilla vs. Kong,” The Night House”), Brian Tyree Henry (“Godzilla vs. Kong,” “Bullet Train”), Dan Stevens (“Gaslit,” “Legion,” “Beauty and the Beast”), Kaylee Hottle (“Godzilla vs. Kong”), Alex Ferns (“The Batman,” “Wrath of Man,” “Chernobyl”) and Fala Chen (“Irma Vep,” “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”).

Do you need to see the other MonsterVerse movies to understand “Godzilla x Kong?”

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” (Legendary/Warner Bros.)

No. While the film does delve deeper into Hollow Earth, a world that was introduced in 2021’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” you don’t have to have seen any of the previous MonsterVerse movies to understand or enjoy this new installment.

Where are the other MonsterVerse movies streaming?

If you want to watch the other films (which are pretty fun!) here’s where to stream them:

“Godzilla” (2014) – Netflix and Max

“Kong: Skull Island” (2017) – Max

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (2019) – Max

“Godzilla vs. Kong” (2021) – Max

There is also a live-action prequel series called “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” that came out in 2023 and is streaming on Apple TV+.

How do you say “Godzilla x Kong?”

Per Warner Bros., the “x” in the title is silent. So technically it’s “Godzilla Kong: The New Empire”

Watch the “Godzilla x Kong” trailer