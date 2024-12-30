Li Haslett Chen to Exit Warner Bros. Discovery Board of Directors in January

Li Haslett Chen is stepping down from Warner Bros. Discovery’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective January 31, 2025, the company announced on Monday.

Chen, who has served on the board since April 2022, played an important role in guiding the company through its strategic evolution. Her expertise in direct-to-consumer go-to-market strategies, multi- surface platform development, and technology innovation has been instrumental in shaping Warner Bros. Discovery’s approach to engaging global audiences.

Chen is the Founder and CEO of Howl, a leader in retail media and social commerce.

According to an 8-K filing from Dec. 28, Chen notified the Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Board of Directors of her decision to resign from the Company’s Board, effective as of Jan. 31, 2025. Chen is a member of the Company’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Her term was scheduled to expire at the company’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Ms. Chen’s resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the company’s operation, policies or practices, according to the filing.

“In the past year, Howl has pioneered strategic partnerships with industry leading retail media networks and launched an innovative new platform. As Howl enters a major phase of growth in 2025, I have decided to dedicate my full attention to the company during this exciting time. It has been an honor to serve on the Board of Warner Bros. Discovery for the past three years,” Chen said in a statement to TheWrap. “I look forward to seeing Warner Bros. Discovery continue to thrive.”

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Li for her service and considerable contributions to Warner Bros. Discovery,” Samuel A. Di Piazza, Jr., Chair of the Board of Warner Bros. Discovery. “Li has been an exceptionally engaged and dedicated member of the Board, bringing unique insights and deep technology expertise that have been valuable as we have overseen management’s strategic progress. We wish Li the best in her future endeavors.”