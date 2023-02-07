‘Liaison’ Trailer Sees Vincent Cassel, Eva Green Team Up to Catch Cyberterrorist (Video)

Apple TV+ shared the first trailer for “Liaison,” its first French and English-language original series, which will premiere globally on Feb. 24 and air weekly every Friday through March 31.

The six-episode thriller, which stars César Award winner Vincent Cassel (“Black Swan,” “Westworld”) and BAFTA Award winner Eva Green (“Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children”), will explore how the mistakes of the past have the potential to destroy the future, combining action with an unpredictable, multilayered plot where espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love.

In addition to Cassel and Green, the show’s cast includes Peter Mullan (“Ozark”) Cesar award winner Gérard Lanvin (“Call My Agent!”), Daniel Francis (“Small Axe”), Stanislas Merhar (“The Black Book”), Iréne Jacob (“La double vie de Veronique”), Laëtitia Eido (“Fauda”), Eriq Ebouaney (“Rogue City”), BAFTA rising star Bukky Bakray (“Rocks”) and Emmy award winner Thierry Frémont (“Murder In Mind”).

The series is created and written by Virginie Brac (“Engrenages”) and directed by Emmy Award winner Stephen Hopkins (“24”).

Newen Studio-backed companies Ringside Studios and Leonis Productions serve as co-producers, while Gub Neal (“The Fall”), Jean-Benoît Gillig (“L’Emprise”), Vincent Cassel, Sarada McDermott (“Bridgerton”), Stephen Hopkins, Justin Thomson and Edward Barlow serve as executive producers.

Watch the full trailer in the video above.