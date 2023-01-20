Timothée Chalamet feels left out in Apple TV+’s latest ad campaign, wistfully reflecting on the fact that he is one of the sole Hollywood heavy hitters without a starring title on the platform.

The aptly titled “Call Me With Timothée Chalamet,” which follows the streamer’s popular “Everyone But Jon Hamm” ad from last year, sees the “Dune” star dejectedly browsing through Apple TV+’s most well-known titles, including the Oscar-winning “CODA,” Emmy-winning “Ted Lasso” and “Severance,” Selena Gomez’s documentary “My Mind & Me,” the upcoming Martin Scorsese film “Killers of the Flower Moon” and more.

The minute-and-a-half-long commercial begins with Chalamet’s theater-viewing of “CODA” (very Nicole Kidman AMC Theatres ad core), at which point he defensively states that he, too, has been in two Best Picture nominees in the past year. At home alone, in a car surrounded by fans, at a cover shoot, at a spa, he fantasizes about the future of his acting career: “‘Severance’ is weird … I could do weird,” he says. At another point, he thinks, “‘Black Bird.’ I guess I could do prison.” His low point comes at a crowded press conference — while viewing a clip from “Ted Lasso” — where he blurts out, “It’s just Sudeikis with a mustache!”

Even “Dune” costar Jason Momoa makes an appearance via a FaceTime call, announcing that he’s wrapped his latest Apple TV+ project, the series “Chief of War.” “At this point, who doesn’t [have a new Apple project]?” Momoa questions.

The spot builds to the “Little Women” star sitting on his bed with the Apple TV+ homepage on his TV in front of him as he whispers “Scorsese, DiCaprio, De Niro.” He falls backward onto the bed, exasperated by his being left out of the service, and rolls to face the camera with a final plea: “Hey Apple, call me?”

After Hamm’s campaign last year, it was announced that the “Mad Men” star would be joining “The Morning Show” Season 3. Who’s to say that Chalamet isn’t next?