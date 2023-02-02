Everything is coming up Guy Ritchie. The British filmmaker has released five movies since 2019, including the $1 billion-grossing live-action remake of Disney’s “Aladdin.” And now he’s back with his latest, the war movie “The Covenant,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal as an American soldier who returns to the battlefield to rescue an interpreter who saved his life (played by Dar Salim). And the brand-new trailer (which you can watch above) certainly brings the intensity.

“The Covenant” leading man Gyllenhaal has been on an action kick lately. He starred in Michael Bay’s excellent “Ambulance” last year and just finished shooting a new version of “Road House” for Amazon’s Prime Video and director Doug Liman. “The Covenant” marks Gyllenhaal’s first collaboration with Ritchie.

The official logline for “The Covenant” reads: “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant follows US Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim). After an ambush, Ahmed goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley’s life. When Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down first.” Sounds pretty exciting right?

Weirdly, Ritchie had an entirely other movie that hasn’t been released here yet. His spy movie “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre” was meant to open last year but was pushed back amongst the financial troubles of studio STX. After being pulled from the release schedule, it quietly opened overseas last month, but a domestic release date has yet to be announced. What makes it even odder is that the movie is star-studded (it features Jason Statham, Cary Elwes, Hugh Grant and Aubrey Plaza) and has gotten solid reviews. (TheWrap has reached out about this delay but haven’t gotten clarification.)

Anyway, you can actually see this Guy Ritchie movie, which also stars Alexander Ludwig, Antony Starr, Jason Wong and Emily Beecham on April 21. Watch the trailer above.