A sequel to the 2011 documentary film “Life in a Day” is in the works from executive producers Ridley Scott and Kevin Macdonald at YouTube Originals that will solicit footage from individuals around the world in order to capture a look at what life looked like on a single day in 2020, YouTube announced Wednesday.

“Life in a Day 2020” will arrive 10 years after the original film, which Macdonald directed and Scott produced that weaved together homemade footage uploaded to YouTube from hundreds of individuals sharing a look at a day in their lives. The new film will follow the same model and will debut at next year’s Sundance Film Festival and on YouTube in 2021.

People hoping to submit their footage for consideration in the documentary can film moments from their lives on July 25, 2020, only and have until Aug. 2 to upload their content to YouTube.

A 30-person team of multilingual reviewers stationed around the world will review the footage once submissions close. The film’s three principal editors, Mdhamiri Á Nkemi, Sam Rice-Edwards and Nse Asuquo, will then undertake an enormous post-production effort, working alongside director Macdonald to shape the film’s final narrative out of the submitted footage.

“Following the success of the 2010 documentary, this is an important moment to revisit this inventive film concept with Ridley and Kevin,” Susanne Daniels, global head of original content for YouTube, said in a statement. “This project truly demonstrates the uniqueness of YouTube by showcasing the power of the human experience told through the eyes and cameras of individuals around the world.”

“Making the first ‘Life in a Day’ was one of the most joyful and eye-opening experiences of my life. Contributors were generous enough to share often quite intimate moments from their lives as part of a huge, life-affirming, film-making experiment,” Macdonald said. “I am thrilled, ten years later, that we are making ‘Life in a Day 2020.’ In that time, how have we changed? How has our relationship to filming ourselves changed? And at this extraordinary turning point in history what are we hoping for in our future?”

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with YouTube again, a decade after ‘Life In A Day’ premiered and captivated audiences at our festival,” Tabitha Jackson, director of the Sundance Film Festival, said in a statement. “Given the extraordinary current moment, I think it’s the perfect time to premiere this for a new edition of a work that so powerfully demonstrates the power of cinematic storytelling to reveal and celebrate our shared humanity.”

The original film attracted 80,000 submissions and was made in order to mark YouTube’s 5th birthday. It premiered at Sundance in 2011 and has since been viewed on YouTube over 16 million times.

Additional information and guidelines on how to submit for “Life in a Day 2020” can be found here. You can also check out a call to action video of what 2020 looks like for you above.

“Life in a Day 2020” is directed by Macdonald with Scott and Kai Hsiung serving as executive producers, and Jack Arbuthnott and Tim Partridge as producers. The documentary is produced by RSA Films in association with Flying Object.