‘Life of Chuck’ Director Mike Flanagan Explains Why Stephen King Is More Than Just Horror | Wrap Studio

Mike Flanagan can’t help but keep coming back to Stephen King. His latest film, “The Life of Chuck,” is his third adaptation of literary work from the famed author. But unlike “Gerald’s Game” or “Doctor Sleep,” this one isn’t a horror film at all.

“The thing about Stephen King is that he’s known for horror, but his horror only works because of his incredible empathy for his characters. And when you read a great Stephen King story, it’s not about the monster, it’s about the people who have to deal with it or stand against it,” Flanagan told TheWrap editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman at TheWrap’s 2024 TIFF Studio sponsored by Moët & Chandon and Boss Design.

Based on a short story in the 2020 book “If It Bleeds,” “The Life of Chuck” is a film told in reverse order about the life of an accountant named Chuck Krantz, whose face is mysteriously appearing on billboards as the world faces a series of apocalyptic events. Chuck is played by different actors at various stages of his life, including Tom Hiddleston, who was drawn to the role by the man’s ordinary nature.

“In his ordinariness is a whole universe of constellations. Constellations of relationships, connections between people, memories, experiences of happiness and sadness, grief, loss and joy…and as he’s dying, those stars are going out,” Hiddleston said. “It’s about how the life of one man that can represent all of our lives, and that each and every human life contains multitudes.’”

The apocalyptic backdrop that King sets “The Life of Chuck” in had an extra impact for Flanagan and likely millions of the author’s fans when it released in April 2020, just weeks after the U.S. joined the world in shutting down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



“It really did kind of feel like the world was ending. It was this incredibly profound shift out of normal life and into this kind of light apocalyptic vibe that was taking over. And this story, of course, because of that, just grabbed onto me very intensely,” Flanagan said. “But it was about the moments that bring joy into our lives, and about the importance of being open to those moments and living about how we live our life. And that made it feel completely timeless.”

“The Life of Chuck” is currently seeking U.S. distribution. Watch the interview in the clip above.