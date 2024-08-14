Lifetime and History Execs Exit as A+E Networks Undergoes Layoffs

A+E Networks is undergoing a round of layoffs, with several executives exiting their roles, TheWrap has learned.

While it’s unknown just how many staffers are being impacted by the cuts, the cost-cutting measures have led to the departures of a handful of senior execs across Lifetime, History and A&E.

Amy Savitsky, who has served as Lifetime’s SVP of unscripted development and programming for under two years, will depart the company, alongside Lifetime VPs Kim Chessler and Cat Rodriguez, who oversaw development on several Lifetime shows throughout their tenure.

Savitsky has been within the A+E Networks family for a while as she worked in a similar role at History overseeing series including “The Proof Is Out There” and “The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters,” and, before that, worked at A&E overseeing series such as “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” and “Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole.”

Also exiting is Peter Tarshis, who has worked at the company for over 30 years, and most recently served as the Biography Channel’s VP of programming. He has served as an EP on a wide variety of series, including “Cold Case Files,” “American Justice,” “The First 48,” “Alaska PD” and “The Toe Bro,” among others.

Zach Behr, who served as VP of unscripted programming for History, formerly known as the History Channel, has also departed. Joining the company in 2011, Behr has overseen series like “Pawn Stars,” “Swamp People,” “Top Gear,” “Counting Cars” and “Alone.”

The news comes as Paramount Global also undergoes layoffs, marked by the striking decision to shut down Paramount Television Studios, which was announced Tuesday morning. The division is set to cease operations by the end of the week and will impact about 20-30 staffers in a move that co-CEO George Cheeks explained was the “result of significant changes in the TV and streaming marketplace and the need to streamline our company,”

