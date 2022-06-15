All Eyes Are on ‘Lightyear’ to Kick Off String of Family Box Office Hits This Summer

Pixar’s ”Toy Story“ spinoff is the first of four major studio animated films coming out through the end of July

When Disney released Pixar’s “Turning Red” exclusively on streaming, there were a lot of question marks over how well family films would perform at the box office. Three months later, Pixar is returning to the big screen with “Lightyear” as the film industry has much greater confidence in parents and kids turning out in theaters.



That’s thanks in large part to the success of Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and Universal/DreamWorks’ “The Bad Guys” this past April, with “Sonic 2” wrapping up its theatrical run with $190 million domestic and just under $400 million worldwide. “The Bad Guys” has had a more modest run but has legged out well from its $24 million opening, grossing $92.6 million domestic and $230 million globally.



With that solid baseline for family films established, theaters are going to get four animated family films over the course of the next six weeks. Two weeks after “Lightyear,” Universal will be back to attract families with Illumination’s “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” one of the last remaining 2020 films delayed by the pandemic. Then comes Paramount’s “Paws of Fury” on July 15 and Warner Bros.’ “DC League of Super Pets” on July 29.

But first, we have Pixar’s “Toy Story” spinoff, a film that according to its introduction is the one that prompted Andy Davis to buy the Buzz Lightyear toy who would become pals with Woody in the famous 1995 classic. With the aforementioned spring family films as the only available comps and the tendency of spinoffs to open below franchise predecessors — look at “Hobbs & Shaw” versus “Fast & Furious” — “Lightyear” is not expected to open anywhere near the $120 million launch that “Toy Story 4” scored in 2019.



But given Pixar’s pedigree and the lack of family film releases since late April, “Lightyear” is expected to at least top the $72 million opening of “Sonic 2,” with most projections settling in the $80 million range. If it hits that range, it would be in the vicinity of the $82 million opening of “Monsters University” in 2013. An opening above $90 million would top the launch of 2015 Oscar winner “Inside Out” and rank among Pixar’s top five highest openings ever.



When Pixar’s recent franchise films like “Toy Story 4” and “Incredibles 2” opened to over $100 million, it was because of strong turnout from general audiences in addition to families. It’s unclear whether that will happen considering that “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Jurassic World: Dominion” are expected to keep drawing in that group of moviegoers.