‘Top Gun’ and ‘Jurassic World’ Sequels Could Push June to First $1 Billion Box Office Since 2019

by | June 14, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Movie theaters now have two blockbusters firing on all cylinders — and ”Lightyear“ may add to the momentum
It would be good enough news for movie theaters that Universal’s “Jurassic World: Dominion” opened to $143 million this weekend. But the fact that such success hasn’t derailed the momentum of Paramount/Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick” may mean that June box office grosses could reach $1 billion for the first time since 2019.

While there have been several major blockbusters that have scored $100 million-plus openings over the past six months, the openings for “Maverick” and “Dominion” have done all the heavy lifting when it comes to movie theater audience turnout. After steep drops from its $187 million opening, Disney/Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” made $20 million on its fourth weekend at the same time that “Top Gun: Maverick” opened to $126.7 million.

