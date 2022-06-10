top gun maverick

Paramount

Can ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Reach $1 Billion Despite Stiff Competition?

by | June 10, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Paramount’s biggest hit in years now faces a loaded slate in June and July

With over $300 million grossed domestically and $583 million worldwide in just two weeks, “Top Gun: Maverick” has become Paramount’s biggest box office hit in years and has given Tom Cruise a chance at something he’s never had in his career: a $1 billion blockbuster.

But to get there, this acclaimed sequel will have to leg out as several other highly anticipated tentpoles hit theaters over the course of June and July. The competition includes Universal’s “Jurassic World: Dominion,” Disney/Pixar’s “Lightyear” and Disney/Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder,” as well as smaller films like Warner Bros.’ “Elvis” and Universal’s “Nope” that could peel away certain subsets of moviegoers.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Ratings: Boston Celtics Game 3 Win Over Golden State Warriors Scores Big in Primetime

Storyblocks CEO T.J. Leonard’s Mission Is to Rid the World of Horrible Stock Videos
disney peter rice bob chapek

‘Blindsided': Inside Peter Rice’s Sudden Ouster From Disney and Bob Chapek’s Bold Power Play

Netflix’s ‘Pacific Rim: The Black’ Shows How Anime Spinoffs Can Bolster Franchises | Charts

‘E.T.’ and ‘Jaws’ to Screen in IMAX This Summer

Why Hollywood CEOs Could Face a Payday Reckoning Next Year

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Takes Top Spot on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Auditions Hit a High Note During Primetime Tuesday
jurassic-world-dominion-laura-dern

Colin Trevorrow Explains How He Crafted ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ as Ellie Sattler’s Story
Netflix for sale acquisition apple amazon

Why No One Has Jumped at Buying ‘Bite-Sized’ Netflix Right Now
jurassic-world-dominion-cast

Why ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Could Be the Next COVID-Era $1 Billion Box Office Hit