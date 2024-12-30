Linda Lavin Died With 3 Episodes Left to Shoot for New Hulu Comedy Series ‘Mid-Century Modern’

Linda Lavin, who died Sunday at age 87, passed away with just three episodes left to shoot for her new Hulu comedy series, “Mid-Century Modern.”

Lavin, whose death resulted from complications of recently discovered lung cancer, was set to star in the upcoming sitcom from “Will & Grace” creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan alongside stars Matt Bomer, Nathan Lane and Nathan Lee Graham.

“Mid-Century Modern,” which is also executive produced by Ryan Murphy, had shot seven of its 10 episodes, and had planned on resuming production for its remaining three episodes in mid-January, according to an individual with knowledge of the series’ plans. It’s unknown how Lavin’s passing might impact the show, which was ordered to series in August.

“Working with Linda was one of the highlights of our careers,” Kohan, Mutchnick and Jimmy Burrows wrote in a joint statement of Lavin’s passing. “She was a magnificent actress, singer, musician, and a heat seeking missile with a joke. But more significantly, she was a beautiful soul. Deep, joyful, generous and loving. She made our days better. The entire staff and crew will miss her beyond measure. We are better for having known her.”

“Our deepest and heartfelt condolences go to Linda Lavin’s family and loved ones. She was a legend in our industry, bringing her tremendous talent to audiences for over seven decades,” a spokesperson for 20th Television and Hulu said in a statement. “She will be forever missed by her ‘Mid-Century Modern’ family, as we mourn this incredible loss together.”

In the multi-cam comedy, Lavin played Sybil Schneiderman, the mother of Lane’s Bunny Schneiderman who is described as “critical, smothering and amoral.” The series follows the Bunny and his best friends (played by Bomer and Lee Graham), “who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother,” per the official logline.

Produced by 20th Television, “Mid-Century Modern” is executive produced by Mutchnick, Kohan, Burrows, Lane, Bomer and Murphy. Mutchnick and Kohan wrote the pilot and Burrows serves as director.