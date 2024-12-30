Linda Lavin, Star of TV’s ‘Alice’ and Broadway Vet, Dies at 87

Linda Lavin, the longtime TV and Tony-winning stage actress best known for her Emmy-nominated role as the title character on the sitcom “Alice,” has died, according to multiple media reports. She was 87.

Lavin died Sunday from complications of a recently discovered lung cancer, according to the reports. A rep for Lavin did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Monday.

Lavin had been promoting her new Netflix series “No Good Deed,” and was shooting an upcoming Hulu comedy series “Mid-Century Modern” when she got the diagnosis.

Lavin’s career began on Broadway as a child actor in the 1960s, and was nominated for her first Tony in 1970. She would go on to six nominations, winning in 1986 for “Broadway Bound.”

Always with a foot in both TV and on stage, Lavin took a recurring role on the ABC cop-shop sitcom “Barney Miller” in 1975, which landed her the role of the titular truck-stop waitress in the 1976 sitcom “Alice.” The series ran for nine seasons on CBS.

More to come …