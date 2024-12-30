Gal Gadot Reveals ‘Massive Blood Clot’ Diagnosis in Last Month of Pregnancy

Gal Gadot revealed she was diagnosed with a “massive blood clot” in her brain during the last month of her pregnancy.

Gadot, who shared her health struggles in a Sunday Instagram post alongside a photo of her newly born baby daughter, Ori, recalled enduring “excruciating headaches that confined [her] to bed” during her pregnancy, before an MRI “revealed the terrifying truth.”

“In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live,” Gadot wrote. “We rushed to the hospital, and within hours, I underwent emergency surgery. My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear.”

Over six months later, Gadot revealed she is now “fully healed and filled with gratitude for the life I’ve been given back.” (The “Wonder Woman” star announced the birth of her daughter, Ori, in March, though did not reveal her diagnosis, instead writing “the pregnancy was not easy and we made it through” on social media at the time.)

After remaining silent on her diagnosis in the coming months of Ori’s birth, Gadot said she “wrestled with how, or even if, to share a personal story,” though “at the end, I decided to let my heart guide me,” she wrote, in the hopes of “rais[ing] awareness and support[ing] others who may face something similar.”

Reflecting her recovery process, Gadot noted the importance of listening to one’s body, writing, “pain, discomfort, or even subtle changes often carry deeper meaning, and being attuned to your body can be life saving.” She added that “awareness matters,” recalling she had “no idea that 3 in 100,000 pregnant women in the 30s+ age group” will develop a blood clot in their brain.

“It’s so important to identify early because it’s treatable. While rare, it’s a possibility, and knowing it exists is the first step to addressing it,” she wrote. “Sharing this is not meant to frighten anyone but to empower. If even one person feels compelled to take action for their health because of this story, it will have been worth sharing.”