Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer Sitcom ‘Mid-Century Modern’ Ordered to Series at Hulu

“Mid-Century Modern,” the new sitcom starring Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer from “Will & Grace” creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, is ordered to series at Hulu, the streamer announced Tuesday.

The multi-cam comedy, which is also executive produced by Ryan Murphy, stars Lane and Bomer, who are both set to executive produce the series, as well as Nathan Lee Graham and Linda Lavin.

“Mid-Century Modern” centers on “three best friends — gay gentlemen of a certain age – who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother,” per the official logline. As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done.

Lane stars as Bunny Schneiderman, a successful businessman with one foot in retirement who is forever in search of love, while Lavin plays Bunny’s mother, Sybil Schneiderman, who is described as “critical, smothering and amoral.”

Bomer plays Jerry Frank, who left the Mormon Church and his marriage in his early 20s after his wife informed him and the rest of the congregation that he was a homosexual. Graham stars as Arthur, who is described as a “dignified, elegant fashion industry veteran who believes that life will never quite match the grace and panache that would exist if only he were in charge.”

Hailing from 20th Television, “Mid-Century Modern” is executive produced by Mutchnick, Kohan, Burrows, Lane, Bomer and Murphy. Mutchnick and Kohan wrote the pilot, and James Burrows serves as director.

Hulu and Murphy are also collaborating on upcoming legal series “All’s Fair,” which stars Kim Kardashian and Glenn Close, who will both serve as executive producers. Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor and Naomi Watts were recently added to the cast, with Paulson, Nash-Betts and Watts — all of whom have worked with Murphy before — also serving as EPs.