Matt Bomer, Nathan Lane to Star in Hulu Sitcom ‘Mid-Century Modern’ From Ryan Murphy

Linda Lavin also heads the cast of the show from “Will & Grace” writers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan

Separate photos of two men and one woman.
Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer and Linda Lavin (Photo: Getty Images)

Matt Bomer and Nathan Lane are heading to Palm Springs for Ryan Murphy’s latest Hulu project, a multicam sitcom from “Will & Grace” writers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan.

The show, which received a pilot order at Hulu on Tuesday, follows three gay best friends of a certain age who decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs after an unexpected death. The wealthiest one lives with his mother (played by Linda Lavin) and a naked Gen Z housekeeper.

The logline for the project adds: “As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done.”

“Mid-Century Modern” stars Lane as Bunny Schneiderman, Bomer as Jerry Frank and Lavin as Sybil Schneiderman, Bunny’s mother. Bunny is described as a successful businessman with one foot in retirement who is “forever in search of love.” Like her son, Sybil’s strengths are her weaknesses: wise, caring and iconoclastic — which sometimes means she’s critical, smothering and amoral.

Bomer will play Jerry, who left the Mormon Church and his marriage in his early 20s after his wife informed him and the rest of the congregation that he was a homosexual. “Now a latter-day saint in the literal sense of the term, Jerry is pure of heart. He is also hard of body and soft of head,” per the comedy’s logline.

Murphy serves as an executive producer alongside Lane, Mutchnik, Kohan and James Burrows, who is set to direct the pilot.

