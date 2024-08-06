Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor and Naomi Watts Join Ryan Murphy’s ‘All’s Fair’

Ryan Murphy’s “All’s Fair” has added Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor and Naomi Watts to its cast.

Paulson, Nash-Betts and Watts — who have all worked with Murphy before — are also set to executive produce the upcoming Hulu legal ensemble drama series. The actresses join previously announced stars Kim Kardashian and Glenn Close, who will also serve as executive producers.

The news comes weeks after Halle Berry, who was slated to both star in and executive produce “All’s Fair,” exited the project due to scheduling conflicts. None of the new additions will replace Berry’s character and new roles have been written for each actor, according to an individual with knowledge, though no new character descriptions are available at this time.

Kardashian, who recently starred as a high-powered publicist in Murphy’s “American Horror Story: Delicate” opposite Emma Roberts, will lead the series as a divorce lawyer heading up an all-female law firm in Los Angeles, while Close plays the head of the law firm.

Hailing from 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, “All’s Fair” is written, directed and executive produced by Murphy. Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Lyn Greene & Richard Levine serve as writers and executive producers. Additional EPs include Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson and Holly Jeter.

Paulson has starred in 10 seasons of Murphy’s “American Horror Story” for FX, while Nash-Betts starred as Glenda Cleveland in Murphy’s Netflix limited series, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” which earned her an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series. Watts was recently scored her first Emmy nomination for her performance as Babe Paley in Murphy’s “Feud: Capote Vs The Swans.”

Paulson is repped by CAA and Watts is repped by CAA, Untitled and Hanson, Jacobson, Teller and Hoberman. Nash-Betts is represented by Artists First, WME, and Jackoway Austen while Taylor is repped by WME, Taylormade Management Group and the Lede Company.