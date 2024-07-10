Ryan Murphy’s ‘All’s Fair’ With Kim Kardashian Scores $14 Million in California Tax Credits

The California Film Commission has awarded five television projects a collective $58 million in tax credits as part of the state’s Jobs First initiative.

The projects include Ryan Murphy’s “All’s Fair” with Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close and Halle Berry, Cooler Water Productions’ “Latitude,” Faith Media Distribution’s “Lot Patrol,” an untitled Apple Studios series and a recurring TV series from CBS Studios.

The five shows, which are expected to spend an estimated $386 million in the state during their upcoming seasons, will directly support local businesses and employ 1,196 crew members, 685 cast members and 15,869 background performers. Collectively, they will generate 438 filming days across California.

“We are pleased to see these new projects taking advantage of California’s unparalleled resources and talent pool,” CFC director Colleen Bell said in a Wednesday statement. “During the first half of 2024 alone, the Film and Television Tax Credit Program has attracted 12 new and one relocating television series to California, creating essential jobs for the industry and sustaining the livelihoods of thousands of cast and crew members. It’s a testament to our resilience and the critical role of film and television in our state’s economy.”

“All’s Fair,” which follows a a successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm in Los Angeles, has received a credit allocation of $14,122,000.

The legal drama is expected to spend $69,735,000 in qualified expenditures, film a total of 97 days in California, including 10 filming days outside the Los Angeles area, and hire 215 cast members, 195 crew members and 3,500 background players.

“Ryan Murphy and I are thrilled to be able to shoot our upcoming legal drama ‘All’s Fair’ in Los Angeles, with incredibly experienced local crew members, access to authentic and quintessential Los Angeles locations and utilizing top production facilities due to the California Film Commission’s Film & Television Tax Credit Program,” showrunner and executive producer Jon Robin Baitz said. “Walk onto a soundstage and you understand instantly that hundreds of jobs are created and nurtured by keeping the work here, and even more families and lives thrive as a result. This credit is central to our industry and to California’s position as one of the largest economies in the world. And now more than ever, as the production landscape shifts, the importance of the program cannot be overstated.”

“Lot Patrol,” which follows a group of overzealous, unarmed production lot security guards whose unpredictable shifts lead to a series of unexpected and often hilarious situations, has received a credit allocation of $1,461,000 and is expected to spend $7,303,000 in qualified expenditures.

The series, which is executive produced by Manny and Yolanda Halley, producer Rodney Turner and line producer Tawana Turner, will film a total of 49 days in California and hire 95 cast members, 105 crew members and 1,300 background players.

“We are deeply grateful to the California Film Commission for their unwavering support and granting this tax credit,” Manny Halley said. “This initiative makes it possible for independent content creators like us to thrive. The program allows us to bring this comedic urban tale to life right here in California! It also fosters creativity and supports our local economy. Thank you for believing in our vision and helping us share laughter with the world.”

“Latitude,” which was recently awarded a tax credit in the program’s previous round in April, has received a credit allocation of $20,275,000 and is expected to spend $104,357,000 in qualified expenditures.

The production, which recently dropped out of the program due to scheduling conflicts but has since reapplied and will rejoin, is expected to film for a total of 125 days and hire 31 cast members, 381 crew members and 5,717 background performers.

The Apple miniseries and recurring CBS Studios series have received credit allocations of $14,937,000 and $7,531,000, respectively. The former is expected to spend $74,685,000 in qualified expenditures, film 95 days in the state and hire 144 cast, 240 crew and 3,520 background performers, while the latter is expected to spend $37,175,000 in qualified expenditures, film 72 days in the state and hire 200 cast, 275 crew and 1,832 background performers.

The current $1.55 billion Film & Television Tax Credit Program will run for a total of five years, with a sunset date of June 30, 2025. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 132, which extends the program for another five years through fiscal 2030-31.

Looking ahead, the next film application window is slated for July 29-31, with about $80 million available for both independent and non-independent projects. Television applications will be accepted in August and October.

Other TV projects that have received recent tax credits from the state include “Fallout” Season 2, Prime Video’s live-action “Spider-Man Noir” and Murphy’s “Dr. Odyssey.”