“Fallout” is one of 12 projects set to get a state credit for filming in California, a possible signal that the Amazon Prime Video original is already lining up for a second season.

The sci-fi drama is estimated to get $25 million through the state’s tax credit program and will be responsible for an estimated $153,680,000 in qualified expenditures, according to a list released by the organization outlining its fourth fiscal year. Kilter Films, one of the production companies responsible for the series, is listed as the company that will get the credit.

Even though the series has been approved for the tax credit program, that does not mean “Fallout” has been officially renewed for a Season 2. It simply means that if a Season 2 were to happen and filming did take place in California, the production would receive a tax credit, assuming it met certain timelines.

Other buzzy series that wee get the credit include two projects from super producer Ryan Murphy — the Joshua Jackson-starring “Dr. Odyssey” for ABC ($20.46 million estimated tax credit) and the Niecy Nash-Betts and Courtney B. Vance-starring “Grotesquerie” for FX ($10.35 million) — and the upcoming CBS prequel “NCIS: Origins” ($11.25 million).

On the Warner Bros. Discovery side, Max’s Noah Wyle helmed drama “The Pitt” made the list as did a series titled “Latitude. They will be eligible for $12.2 million and $20.2 million, respectively. A second Amazon original, the currently untitled “Task Force” series, also qualifies for the program to the tune of $14.6 million.

Based on the video game franchise of the same name, “Fallout” takes place in the aftermath of an alternate history of Earth ravaged by nuclear warfare. As some survivors took shelter in fallout bunkers, the rest of humanity was forced to survive and adapt to this new and horrifying future full of massive cockroaches and danger in every corner. The series takes place 219 years after the start of the resource war and follows Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell), an optimistic Vault Dweller.

The first “Fallout” game debuted in 1997 and has been praised for its open-ended gameplay and original setting. Since then the acclaimed game has spawned 11 spin-offs and sequels.