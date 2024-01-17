Breaking into Hollywood is all about who you know, right? But Nilson Salvador, a San Ysidro resident working in the finance department for the city of Chula Vista, knew exactly no one in the entertainment industry in 2022 when he came across a LinkedIn post about the California Film Commission‘s Pilot Career Pathways program, which was offering a new production accounting course online.

“Applications were going to close like the very next day or so,” Salvador told TheWrap. The LinkedIn post, he said, “gave me all the right words: ‘Are you interested in film? Do you like numbers?’ I’m like, ‘yes to all!’”

The 32-year-old no longer makes the nine-mile commute from San Ysidro to Chula Vista, near the Mexican border in San Diego County.