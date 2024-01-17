Do the Math: Production Accountant Shortage Equals New Hollywood Careers

“Accounting is usually not the way in” to the film business, says Nancy Rae Stone of the California Film Commission

Diane Haithman
Hollywood seeks money-minded newcomers with new production accounting programs

Breaking into Hollywood is all about who you know, right? But Nilson Salvador, a San Ysidro resident working in the finance department for the city of Chula Vista, knew exactly no one in the entertainment industry in 2022 when he came across a LinkedIn post about the California Film Commission‘s Pilot Career Pathways program, which was offering a new production accounting course online.

“Applications were going to close like the very next day or so,” Salvador told TheWrap. The LinkedIn post, he said, “gave me all the right words: ‘Are you interested in film? Do you like numbers?’ I’m like, ‘yes to all!’”

The 32-year-old no longer makes the nine-mile commute from San Ysidro to Chula Vista, near the Mexican border in San Diego County.

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

