Halle Berry and Glenn Close Join Kim Kardashian in Ryan Murphy Legal Drama ‘All’s Fair’

Halle Berry and Glenn Close are joining the cast of Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming legal drama alongside Kim Kardashian, TheWrap has learned. All four will serve as executive producers on “All’s Fair.”

Berry will executive produce alongside her producing partner Holly Jeter under their production company, HalleHolly. As for Close, she will EP via her production company, Trillium Productions. The upcoming Hulu ensemble series is being described as a “high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural.”

The Hulu original comes from 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. Murphy will write, direct and executive produce the series. Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Laura Greene and Richard Levine will also serve as writers and executive producers. The full list of EP includes Kardashian, Berry, Close, Jeter, Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun and Scott Robertson.

A blockbuster force, Berry is best known for her roles in the “X-Men” franchise, “Catwoman,” “Gothika” and the 2001 romantic drama “Monster’s Ball.” For that latter role, Berry became the only Black woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress. She also starred in and produced the TV film “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge” for HBO, a role that earned her both a Primetime Emmy and a Golden Globe.

As for Close, the acclaimed star has won three Primetime Emmy Awards, three Tony Awards and three Golden Globes in her career. She won her Emmys for the 1995 NBC TV movie “Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story” and her role as Patty Hewes in FX’s “Damages.” Close won two of her Golden Globes for “Damages,” as well as one more for Showtime’s 2003 TV film “The Lion in Winter.” Her Tony wins were for 1984’s “The Real Thing,” 1992’s “Death and the Maiden” and 1995’s “Sunset Boulevard.”