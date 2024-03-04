Amazon MGM Studios has landed an untitled Kim Kardashian thriller, with the billionaire entertainer and entrepreneur attached to star and produce, TheWrap has learned.

Natalie Krinsky will write the script, as well as produce alongside Kardashian and Made Up Stories’ Bruna Papandrea, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Plot details for the original thriller are being kept under wraps. The project is an original idea from Krinsky written for Kardashian.

Additionally, a theatrical or streaming release plan is possible for the untitled thriller, but nothing has been confirmed given the early nature of the project. This is the second Kardashian package to hit the market after “The Fifth Wheel” sold to Netflix last year.

That Netflix project was cowritten by comedy powerhouse and “Saturday Night Live” alum Paula Pell with comedian, writer and actor Janine Brito. Their feature’s logline is being kept under wraps, but according to Netflix, Kardashian will play the title “fifth wheel” character with an ensemble female cast.

Along with her longtime reality show superstardom, Kardashian has made more moves into acting lately, including starring in “American Horror Story: Delicate” from producer Ryan Murphy.

Kardashian, Krinsky and Papandrea are repped by WME.

Deadline first reported the news about the Kardashian Amazon MGM project.