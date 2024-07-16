Halle Berry Exits Ryan Murphy’s ‘All’s Fair’ at Hulu

Halle Berry has exited Ryan Murphy’s “All’s Fair” at Hulu, TheWrap has learned.

The Oscar winner, who was set to both star in and executive produce the legal drama, departed the project due to scheduling conflicts, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap. The news comes just a week after Berry’s involvement was first announced.

Prior to her exit, Berry was slated to star opposite Kim Kardashian and Glenn Close in the ensemble series which is described by Hulu as a “high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural.” Berry would have executive produced the series with her producing partner Holly Jeter under their production company, HalleHolly, alongside Kardashian, Close and Murphy.

Representatives for Hulu, 20th Television and Berry did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“All’s Fair” would have marked one of Berry’s most notable TV roles after most recently starring in sci-fi drama series “Extant,” which ran for two seasons from 2014-15 on CBS. Her other TV credits include voicing an episode of “The Simpsons,” as well as TV movies “Their Eyes Were Watching God” and HBO’s “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge,” for which she won an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

Halle is best known for her film roles in “Catwoman,” “Die Another Day” and “Monster’s Ball,” which earned her an Oscar in 2002, making her the first Black woman to win in the Best Actress category.

Hailing from 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, “All’s Fair” is slated to be written, directed and executive produced by Murphy. Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Laura Greene and Richard Levine will also write and executive produce the series, while Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun and Scott Robertson also serve as EPs.

After playing high-powered publicist Siobhan Corbyn in Murphy’s “American Horror Story: Delicate” opposite Emma Roberts, Kardashian is slated to play a divorce lawyer heading up a successful all-female law firm in Los Angeles in the new series.

Variety first reported the news.