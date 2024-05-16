“Never Let Go,” a new thriller starring Halle Berry as a woman attempting to safeguard her children from apocalyptic evil, arrives in theaters this September. But a new trailer will give you a good indication of what to expect. Watch it above.

In the movie Berry plays the single mother of twin boys (Percy Daggs IV and Anthony B. Jenkins). She tells the boys that the world has ended and the only way to safely leave their house, more of a shack in the middle of the forest, is if they are tethered with a long rope. She suggests there is something otherworldly in the woods, but the boys are starting to think that maybe there might be something wrong with their mother and not the surrounding woods.

Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby’s original script, initially titled “Mother Land,” was acquired by Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps in August 2020. Mark Romanek, the auteur behind “One Hour Photo,” “Never Let Me Go” and countless iconic music videos, was first hired to direct in spring 2021 but left shortly after. Soon after Alexandre Aja, the French filmmaker behind “High Tension,” “Piranha 3D,” “Crawl” and the underrated Netflix thriller “Oxygen,” came on to direct. It was filmed last spring, finally taking the spot of the eleventh “Saw” movie this fall (the “Saw” movie was moved to next year). Lionsgate teased “Never Let Go” at CinemaCon earlier this year.

Looks like everything worked out because the movie looks creepy as hell, with a high concept that can only be properly sold by an actress as good as Berry. And it’s also good to have a new Aja movie; he’s one of the more dependable genre filmmakers working today. “Never Let Go” slithers into theaters on September 27.