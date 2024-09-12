Linda Ronstadt Scorches Trump Ahead of Campaign Stop at Her Music Hall: ‘No Forgiving or Forgetting the Heartbreak He Caused’

Donald Trump is back in Tucson, Arizona, this week for a campaign event at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall — but Linda Ronstadt herself isn’t pleased about it.

In a post to Instagram on Wednesday, the singer scorched the convicted felon for his history of sexual abuse and his treatment of migrants.

To kick off the post, Ronstadt noted that she’d rather ignore the “sad fact” that Trump will be in her hometown, but said she felt the need to speak up, considering he’s speaking in a building with her name on it.

“It saddens me to see the former president bring his hate show to Tucson, a town with deep Mexican-American roots and a joyful, tolerant spirit,” she wrote. “I don’t just deplore his toxic politics, his hatred of women, immigrants and people of color, his criminality, dishonesty and ignorance — although there’s that.”

She continued that, for her, the hatred of Trump really comes down to how he treated migrants in Arizona.

“In Nogales and across the southern border, the Trump administration systematically ripped apart migrant families seeking asylum,” Ronstadt said. “Family separation made orphans of thousands of little children and babies, and brutalized their desperate mothers and fathers. It remains a humanitarian catastrophe that Physicians for Human Rights said met the criteria for torture.”



“There is no forgiving or forgetting the heartbreak he caused,” she added. “Trump first ran for president warning about rapists coming in from Mexico. I’m worried about keeping the rapist out of the White House.”

Ronstadt then signed off, but included an addendum specifically directed at Trump’s running mate JD Vance.

“I raised two adopted children in Tucson as a single mom. They are both grown and living in their own houses. I live with a cat,” she wrote. “Am I half a childless cat lady because I’m unmarried and didn’t give birth to my kids? Call me what you want, but this cat lady will be voting proudly in November for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.”

Ronstadt also made sure to include a photo of herself with her cat in the post, similar to Taylor Swift’s Instagram post also endorsing Harris and Walz.