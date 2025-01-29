Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino in Talks for ‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion’ Sequel

Nearly 30 years after the release of the ’90s cult hit film “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion,” stars Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino are in talks to return for a legacyquel produced by 20th Century Studios.

Released in 1997, the film follows a pair of 29-year-olds who realize they haven’t done much with their lives since graduating high school, and decide to make up a story that they struck it rich after inventing Post-it Notes. The film was released by Touchstone Pictures, a release label established by Disney for films aimed at adult audiences.

With the acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019, Disney now has that studio and its specialty counterpart Searchlight Pictures to fill the role once held by Touchstone. David Greenbaum, the former head of Searchlight who is now both the president of 20th Century and Disney’s live-action division, is looking to expand the label’s output beyond major IP like “Avatar” and “Alien,” having entered talks last week with Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio to revive their long-dormant project “Devil in the White City” at 20th Century.

Tim Federle, who created the Disney+ series “High School Musical: The Musical,” will direct from a screenplay by the first film’s writer, Robin Schiff, who has since gone on to become showrunner of the hit Netflix series “Emily in Paris.” Laurence Marks will also return as producer with Barry Kemp.

Sorvino, who won an Academy Award for the 1995 film “Mighty Aphrodite,” recently starred in Angel Studios’ breakout indie hit “Sound of Freedom” and the Starz horror comedy series “Shining Vale.” She is repped by IAG and Circle Management.

Kudrow, who shot “Romy and Michele” in the midst of her career-defining run on “Friends,” most recently appeared in the Netflix film “No Good Deed” alongside Ray Romano and will star in the Max comedy horror film “The Parenting.” She is repped by CAA.

