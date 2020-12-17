‘Little House on the Prairie’ Reboot in Development at Paramount TV Studios, Anonymous Content

A reboot of “Little House on the Prairie” is in the works at Paramount TV Studios and Anonymous Content, TheWrap has learned.

The one-hour drama would be based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s iconic “Little House” novels and would be co-produced by Paramount TV Studios, Anonymous Content and Friendly Family Productions. There’s no word yet on the creative team or talent that would be attached to the “Little House on the Prairie” reboot.

The book series was previously adapted into an NBC show starring Michael Landon and Melissa Gilbert, which ran for nine seasons between 1974 and 1983.

The original “Little House on the Prairie,” also produced by Friendly Family Productions, centered around the Ingalls Family, who live on a small farm near the village of Walnut Grove, Minn., in the 1870s, 1880s and 1890s. The show primarily focused on Gilbert’s character, Laura, as the “Little House” novels were an autobiographical work by Wilder.

Along with Landon, who played Laura’s father, Charles Ingalls, and Gilbert, “Little House on the Prairie” starred Karen Grassle, Melissa Sue Anderson, Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush, Matthew Labyorteaux, Richard Bull, Katherine MacGregor, Alison Arngrim, Jonathan Gilbert, Kevin Hagen, Dabbs Greer, Victor French, Merlin Olsen, Kyle Richards, Dean Butler, Linwood Boomer and Shannen Doherty.

The film and television rights to Wilder’s novels were bought by former NBC executive Ed Friendly from Roger Lea MacBride in 1972. Blanche Hanalis developed the books into a two-hour movie pilot, which Landon agreed to direct if he could star as Charles.