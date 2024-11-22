A+E Networks Settles ‘Live PD’ Copyright Lawsuit as Part of Amazon Distribution Deal

The network signed a multi-year agreement Friday to “amplify the reach” of its brands on Prime Video

Live PD
"Live PD" (Credit: A+E Networks)

A+E Networks has settled its copyright infringement lawsuit against Big Fish Entertainment and Reelz over its true crime series “Live PD.” The settlement came Friday as a stipulation in its multi-year distribution deal with Amazon — a move that came together to “amplify the reach” of the network’s brands on Prime Video.

“A+E Networks and Amazon have agreed to significantly expand their commercial relationship in a multi-year agreement that will amplify the reach of A+E Networks’ brands and content on Amazon’s Prime Video service,” a spokesperson said. “In connection with that agreement, the legal dispute between A+E and Big Fish Entertainment and Reelz concerning Live PD has been resolved.”

The original lawsuit was filed in 2022 over “On Patrol: Live,” with A+E Networks claiming “brazen theft of AETN’s intellectual property” by Big Fish, Half Moon and Reelz.

“Without any authorization from AETN, Big Fish (the show’s former producer) created a clone of ‘Live PD’ featuring the same primary hosts, content, format, segments, and more, and sold that virtually identical show to REELZ, a cable network seeking its first breakout hit, which then aired the show over AETN’s repeated and vociferous objections,” the 2022 complaint stated.

At the time, A&E claimed that Reelz and other defendants did not “bring back” “Live PD,” but that they “co-opted AETN’s intellectual property.”

The Emmy-winning “Live PD” premiered on A&E on Oct. 28, 2016. “On Patrol: Live,” which is now in its third season, premiered July 22, 2022 on Reelz. Dan Abrams hosted both shows and also executive produces “On Patrol: Live.”

