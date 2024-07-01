‘Ripley,’ ‘Baby Reindeer,’ ‘Fallout’ Nominated for Location Managers Guild Awards

The TV series “Fargo,” “The Gentlemen,” “Slow Horses,” “Bridgerton,” “Fallout,” “Palm Royale,” “Ripley” and “Baby Reindeer” and the films “Saltburn,” “The Killer,” “The Fall Guy,” “Furiosa,” “The Zone of Interest” and “Oppenheimer” have been nominated for awards by the Location Managers Guild International, which announced its annual nominees on Monday.

Location Managers Guild Awards nominations were announced in three television and two film categories, as well as for commercials and film commissions. Winners will be announced on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Also at the ceremony, supervising location manager Sue Quinn, whose work includes the “Harry Potter” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchises, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Additional awards will be announced at a later date.

Past winners include “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “No Time to Die,” “Tenet” and “Judas and the Black Messiah” for film and “The Last of Us,” “1923,” “The White Lotus,” “Succession,” “Stranger Things” and “The Queen’s Gambit” for television.

Additional information can be found at www.locationmanagers.org.

The full list of nominees:

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

“Fargo” – Season 5 – FX

“The Gentlemen” – Netflix

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” – Amazon

“Reservation Dogs” – Season 3 – FX

“Slow Horses” – Season 3 – Apple TV +

“Sugar” – Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

“Bridgerton” – Season 3 – Netflix

“The Crown”- Season 6 – Netflix

“Fallout” – Amazon

“The Gilded Age” – Season 2 – HBO l Max

“Palm Royale” – Apple TV+

“Tokyo Vice” – Season 2 – HBO l Max

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A TV SERIAL PROGRAM, ANTHOLOGY OR LIMITED SERIES

“Baby Reindeer” – Netflix

“Feud: Capote vs. The Swans” – FX

“Griselda” – Netflix

“Masters of the Air” – Apple TV+

“Ripley” – Netflix

“True Detective: Night Country” – HBO l Max

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

“Civil War” – A24

“Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning”- Part One – Paramount Pictures

“Saltburn” – Netflix

“The Fall Guy” – Universal Pictures

“The Killer” – Netflix

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM

“Dune: Part Two” – Warner Bros.

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” – Warner Bros.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Apple Studios/Paramount Pictures

“Napoleon” – Apple Studios/Columbia Pictures

“Oppenheimer” – Universal Pictures

“The Zone of Interest” – A24

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

Carhartt – “History in The Making”

Coca Cola – “Santa Stories – The Note”

NFL Super Bowl LV111 – “Born to Play”

Tesla – “Cybertruck”

Toyota – “Present from The Past”

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

City of Sydney & Screen NSW – “The Fall Guy”

Film in Iceland – “True Detective: Night Country”

Glasgow Film Office – “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

New Mexico Film Office – “Oppenheimer”

The Oklahoma Film + Music Office and the Tulsa Office of Film – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

The Royal Film Commission – Jordan – “Dune: Part Two”