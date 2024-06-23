Where Is ‘Bridgerton’ Filmed? A Guide to the Stunning Locations

“Bridgerton” Season 3 debuted on Netflix on May 16, and with it came a fan frenzy driven by the relationship between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, the ever-present drama of the ton, and the lush locations the show’s production team uses for filming.

The wildly popular series has boosted the economy of the United Kingdom by adding £275 million (just under $350 million U.S.) and supporting almost 5,000 businesses over the past five years. A large portion of that money has landed in the cities Bath and Bristol, where several filming locations can be found.

Here is everything to know about where “Bridgerton” is filmed throughout the UK.

Blenheim Palace (Queen Charlotte’s residence)

Blenheim Palace was introduced in the “Bridgerton” spin-off series “Queen Charlotte” as Buckingham House (which later became known as Buckingham Palace). The real-life location is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that’s also been used in the “Harry Potter,” “Indiana Jones,” and “Mission Impossible” movies.

Wilton House (Queen Charlotte’s throne room)

Parts of the interior of Queen Charlotte’s residence are filmed at Wilton House near Salisbury. More specifically, the interiors of Wilton House are where the throne room, parlor, garden, and Queen Charlotte’s bedroom are all set.

The home was also used as part of the interior of Clyvedon Castle, the Duke of Hasting’s residence.

Lancaster House (Queen Charlotte’s residence interior)

Other interiors of Queen Charlotte’s residence, including her music room, drawing room, and bathroom, are filmed at Lancaster House in the West End of London.

In real life, Lancaster House has hosted the G7 Summit twice and is home to the London Museum.

Ranger’s House (Bridgerton family’s residence in London)

“Bridgerton” fans who want to visit the home of the show’s titular family are in luck: tickets for Ranger’s House, which serves as the backdrop for exterior shots of the family at home, are £12.50 for adults and £7.50 for children.

Halton House (Bridgerton family’s residence interior)

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton in "Bridgerton"

Many interior shots of the Bridgerton family’s home are filmed at Halton House, a country home set in the Chiltern Hills. Halton House has also doubled as the interior of the Featherington’s home and the location of Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings’s wedding reception.

If Halton House is familiar, that’s because the residence has also served as a filming location for “The Crown,” “Downton Abbey,” and “The King’s Speech.”

Holburne Museum of Art (Lady Danbury’s residence)

The Holburne Museum of Art was heavily featured in season 2 after Lady Danbury let the Sharma family take up residence in her home.

Basildon Park (Lady Tilley Arnold’s residence)

The gardens of Basildon Park were introduced to the series in season 2, but the residence rose to greater prominence as the home of Lady Tilley Arnold in “Bridgerton” Season 3.

The home was built in 1771 and survived heavy damage from both World Wars. It has also been used in “Pride & Prejudice,” “Marie Antoinette,” and “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.”

Kingston Bagpuize House (Mondrich residence)

Kingston Bagpuize House serves as both the interior and exterior of the Mondrich family’s home in season 2.

The home, which dates back to the 11th century, has always been lived in by families and its current occupants is Lady Grant & Tweedsmuir.

No. 1 Royal Crescent (Featherington residence exterior)

Royal Crescent is a series of 30 homes in Bath, the first of which serves as the exterior of the Featherington residence. Outside of the show, the homes also serve as the location of a museum and the Royal Crescent Hotel and Spa.

Painshill Park (Primrose Hill)

Painshill Park is the real-life location of Primrose Hill, where “Bridgerton” couples famously promenade, go boating, and gossip.