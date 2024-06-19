Share on X (formerly Twitter)

Only 19 people have earned the distinguished honor of EGOT, but who is only one award away from making the coveted list?

To become an EGOT, these multi-hyphenate stars must win a competitive Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.

After the 77th Annual Tony Awards, no one moved up to EGOT status, but Angelina Jolie, Jeremy Strong and Sarah Paulson are all now one step closer to joining the club.

Read below for a full list of the 59 living stars still eligible to reach EGOT status.

Adele, British singer

Emmy: Outstanding Variety Special, “Adele One Night Only” (2022)

Grammy: 16 Grammy wins including, Best Pop Solo Performance “Easy on Me” (2023), Album of the Year (2012, 2017), Best New Artist (2009) and Record of the Year “Hello” (2017)

Oscar: Best Original Song “Skyfall” (2013)

Tony: Never won, never nominated.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez, American songwriter

Emmy: Best Song “Agatha All Along” WandaVision (2015)

Grammy: Best Song Written for Visual Media “Let It Go” and Best Compilation Soundtrack “Frozen” (2015)

Oscar: Best Original Song “Let It Go” Frozen (2013) and “Remember Me” Coco (2017)

Tony: Never won. Nominated for Best Original Score “Frozen”

Julie Andrews, singer and actress

Emmy: Outstanding Variety Musical Series “The Julie Andrews Hour” (1973) and Outstanding Nonfiction Series “Broadway: The American Musical” (2005)

Grammy: Best Recording for Children “Mary Poppins” (1965), Best Spoken Word Album for Children (2011) and Lifetime Achievement Award (2011)

Oscar: Best Actress “Mary Poppins” (1965)

Tony: Never won. Nominated for Best Leading Actress in a Musical “My Fair Lady” (1957), “Camelot” (1961) and “Victor/Victoria” (1996)

Alan Bergman, lyricist and songwriter

Emmy: Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics “Queen of Stardust Ballroom” (1975)

Grammy: Best Score Soundtrack and Song of the Year “The Way We Were” (1973)

Oscar: Best Original Song “The Windmills of Your Mind” The Thomas Crown Affair (1968), “The Way We Were” (1973), Best Original Score “Yentl” (1983)

Tony: Never won, never been nominated.

Ellen Burstyn, actress

Emmy: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie “Political Animals” (2013), Guest Appearance (2009)

Grammy: Never won. Nominated for Best Spoken Word for “Grow Old Along With Me The Best Is Yet To Be” (1996)

Oscar: Six-time nominee and Best Actress winner “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” (1975)

Tony: Best Leading Actress in a Play “Same Time, Next Year” (1975)

Cher, singer and actress

Emmy: Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special “Cher: The Farewell Tour” (2003)

Grammy: Best Dance Recording “Believe” (2000)

Oscar: Best Actress “Moonstruck” (1987)

Tony: Never won, never been nominated.

Common, rapper and actor

Emmy: Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics “Letter to the Free” 13th (2017)

Grammy: Best R&B Song “Love of My Life” (2003), Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group “Southside” (2008) and Best Song Written for Visual Media “Glory” (2016)

Oscar: Best Original Song “Glory” (2015)

Tony: Never won, never been nominated.

Cynthia Erivo, actress

Emmy: Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program “The Color Purple” (2017)

Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album “The Color Purple” (2017)

Oscar: Never won. Nominated for Best Actress “Harriet” and Best Original Song “Stand Up” (2019)

Tony: Best Leading Actress in a Musical “The Color Purple” (2017)

Eminem, rapper and songwriter

Emmy: Outstanding Variety Special “Superbowl LVI Halftime Show” (2022)

Grammy: 15-time Grammy Award winner

Oscar: Best Original Song “Lose Yourself” (2003)

Tony: Never won, never been nominated.

Anne Garefino, producer

Emmy: 5-time winner for Best Animated Programming Special “South Park”

Grammy: Best Musical Theatre Album “The Book of Mormon” (2017)

Oscar: Never won, never been nominated.

Tony: Best Musical “The Book of Mormon” (2017)

Michael Giacchino, composer

Emmy: Outstanding Music Composition for a Series “Lost” (2005)

Grammy: Best Score Soundtrack “Ratatouille” (2008) and “Up” (2010), Best Instrumental Composition “Married Life” featured in Up (2010)

Oscar: Best Original Score for an Animated Film “Up” (2010)

Tony: Never won, never been nominated.

Ludwig Göransson, composer

Emmy: Outstanding Music Composition for a Series “The Mandalorian” (2020, 2021)

Grammy: 4-time winner, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “This Is America” (2019) and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for “Black Panther” 2019 and “Oppenheimer” 2024

Oscar: Best Original Score “Oppenheimer” (2024) and “Black Panther” (2019)

Tony: Never won, never been nominated.

Brian Grazer, film and television composer

Emmy: Outstanding Miniseries “From the Earth to the Moon” (1998), Outstanding Comedy Series “Arrested Development” (2004), Outstanding Drama Series “24” (2006)

Grammy: Best Music Film “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years” (2017)

Oscar: Best Picture “A Beautiful Mind” (2002)

Tony: Never won. Nominated as a producer on “Cry-Baby” (2008)

Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

Emmy: Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special “Chernobyl” (2019)

Grammy: Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media “Chernobyl” (2020) and “Joker” (2021)

Oscar: Best Original Score “Joker” (2020)

Tony: Never won, never been nominated.

H.E.R., singer-songwriter

Emmy: Children and Family Award “We the People” (2022)

Grammy: 5-time winner for Best R&B Performance “Best Part” (2019), Best R&B Album “H.E.R.” (2019), Song of the Year “I Can’t Breathe,” Best R&B Song “Better Than I Imagined” (2021) and Best Traditional R&B Performance “Fight for You”

Oscar: Best Original Song “Fight for You” (2021)

Tony: Never won, never been nominated.

Ron Howard, director

Emmy: Outstanding Miniseries “From the Earth to the Moon” (1998) and Outstanding Comedy Series “Arrested Development” (2004)

Grammy: Best Musical Film “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week”

Oscar: Best Picture and Best Directing “A Beautiful Mind” (2002)

Tony: Never won, never been nominated.

Jeremy Irons, actor and director

Emmy: Outstanding Voice-over Performance for “The Great War and “The Shaping of the 20th Century,” Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie for “Elizabeth I” and Outstanding Narrator for “Big Cat Week”

Grammy: Never won. Nominated for Best Spoken Word or Non-musical Recording for “The Real Thing” (1984)

Oscar: Best Actor “Reversal of Fortune” (1991)

Tony: Best Leading Actor in a Play “The Real Thing” (1984)

Hugh Jackman, actor

Emmy: Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program “58th Tony Awards” (2005)

Grammy: Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media “The Greatest Showman” (2019)

Oscar: Never won, nominated for Best Actor “Les Miserables” (2013)

Tony: Best Actor in a Musical “The Boy from Oz” (2004) and Special Tony Award (2012)

Quincy Jones, producer and songwriter

Emmy: Outstanding Music Composition for a Series “Roots: Part 1” (1977)

Grammy: 28-time award winner

Oscar: Never won, nominated seven times with no competitive wins but holds the Academy’s Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award

Tony: Best Revival of a Musical “The Color Purple” (2017)

Rachel Bay Jones, actress and singer

Emmy: Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program “Dear Evan Hansen” (2018)

Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album “Dear Evan Hansen” (2018)

Oscar: Never won, never been nominated.

Tony: Best Featured Actress in a Musical “Dear Evan Hansen” (2017)

John Kander, composer of “Kander and Ebb”

Emmy: Outstanding Achievement in Music, Lyrics and Special Material for “Liza With a Z” (1973) and “Liza Minnelli From Radio City Music Hall” (1993)

Grammy: 9-time nominee and won for the Best Score from an Original Cast Show Album for “Cabaret” (1967)

Oscar: Never won — two-time nominee.

Tony: 11-time nominee and winner for Best Original Score “Cabaret” (1967), “Woman of the Year” (1981) and “Kiss of the Spiderwoman” (1993)

Alex Lacamoire, composer and orchestrator

Emmy: Outstanding Music Direction “Fosse/Verdon” (2019)

Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album “In the Heights” (2009), “Hamilton” (2016) and “Dear Evan Hansen” (2018) and Best Compilation Soundtruck for Visual Media “The Greatest Showman” (2019)

Oscar: Never won, never been nominated.

Tony: Best Orchestrations for “In the Heights” (2008), “Hamilton” (2016) and “Dear Evan Hansen” (2017)

Jessica Lange, actress

Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie “Grey Gardens” (2009), “American Horror Story” (2012, 2014)

Grammy: Never won, never been nominated.

Oscar: Best Actress in a Supporting Role “Tootsie” (1983) and for Best Actress in a Leading Role “Blue Sky” (1995)

Tony: Leading Actress in a Play “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” (2016)

Cyndi Lauper, singer-songwriter

Emmy: Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series “Mad About You” (1995)

Grammy: Best New Artist (1985) and Best Musical Theater Album “Kinky Boots” (2014)

Oscar: Never won, never been nominated.

Tony: Best Original Score “Kinky Boots” (2013)

Katrina Lenk, singer and actress

Emmy: Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program (2019)

Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album “The Band’s Visit” (2019)

Oscar: Never won, never been nominated.

Tony: Best Actress in a Musical “The Band’s Visit” (2018)

Paul McCartney, singer and songwriter

Emmy: Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series “The Beatles: Get Back” (2022)

Grammy: 18-time award winner as a member of The Beatles, 1965 Best New Artist winner

Oscar: Best Original or Adaptation Score “Let It Be” (1971)

Tony: Never won, never been nominated.

Audra McDonald, Broadway singer and actress

Emmy: Outstanding Special Class Program “Sweeny Todd (Live from Lincoln Center)” (2015)

Grammy: Best Classical Album and Best Opera Recording “Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny” (2008)

Oscar: Never won, never been nominated.

Tony: 6-time award winner, Best Actress in a Play “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” (2014), Best Actress in a Musical “Porgy and Bess” (2012), Best Featured Actress in a Play “A Raisin in the Sun” (2004) and “Master Class” (1996), Best Featured Actress in a Musical “Carousel” (1994) and “Ragtime” (1998)

Frances McDormand, actress

Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie and Outstanding Limited Series for “Olive Kitteridge” (2015)

Grammy: Never won, never been nominated.

Oscar: Best Actress in “Fargo” (1997), “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing,Missouri” (2018) and “Nomadland” (2021) and Best Picture for “Nomadland” (2021)

Tony: Best Leading Actress in a Play “Good People” (2011)

Bette Midler, singer and actress

Emmy: Outstanding Special Comedy, Variety or Music “Bette Midler: Ol’ Red Hair is Back” (1978), Outstanding Performance in a Variety or Music Program for “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” (1992) and “Bette Midler in Concert: Diva Las Vegas” (1997)

Grammy: 13-time nominee and 1974 Best New Artist, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance “The Rose” (1981), Record of the Year “Wind Beneath My Wings” (1990).

Oscar: Never won. Nominated for Best Actress for “The Rose” and “For the Boys”

Tony: Best Leading Actress in a Play “Good People” (2011)

Liza Minnelli, singer and actress

Emmy: Outstanding Single Program, Variety and Popular Music “Liza with a Z” (1973)

Grammy: Never won. Two-time nominee for “Gently” and “Liza’s at The Palace!”

Oscar: Best Actress “Cabaret” (1973)

Tony: Best Leading Actress in a Musical for “Flora the Red Menace” (1965) and “The Act” (1978) and Best Special Theatrical Event for “Liza’s at The Palace!”

Lin Manuel Miranda, songwriter, actor and composer

Emmy: Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for “Bigger!,” featured during the 67th Tony Awards hosted by Neil Patrick Harris and Best Variety Special “Hamilton” (2021)

Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album “In the Heights” (2009) and “Hamilton (2017), Best Song Written for Visual Media “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana (2018) and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (2023), Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media “Encanto” (2023)

Oscar: Never won, nominated for Best Original Song “How Far I’ll Go” (2016) and “Dos Oruguitas” (2022)

Tony: Best Original Score “In the Heights” (2008) and “Hamilton” (2016), Best Book “Hamilton” (2016)

Helen Mirren, British actress

Emmy: Five-time award winner, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie “Prime Suspect 4: The Scent of Darkness” (1996) and “The Passion of Ayn Rand” (1999), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie “Elizabeth I” (2006) and “Prime Suspect: The Final Act” (2007), Outstanding Host “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses”

Grammy: Never won, never been nominated.

Oscar: Best Actress for “The Queen” (2007)

Tony: Best Actress in a Play “The Audience” (2015)

James Moll, documentary director and producer

Emmy: Outstanding Informational Special for “Survivors of the Holocaust” (1996) and Outstanding Interview “Inheritance” (2009)

Grammy: Best Long Form Music Video “Foo Fighters: Back and Forth” (2012)

Oscar: Best Documentary Feature for directing “The Last Days” (1999)

Tony: Never won, never been nominated.

Randy Newman, songwriter and composer

Emmy: Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics “He’s Guilty” (1991) and “When I’m Gone” (2010) and Outstanding Main Title Theme Music “It’s a Jungle Out There” (2004)

Grammy: Seven-time winner most notably for his work on the Toy Story franchise with wins for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture “When She Loved Me” (2001) and Best Soundtrack for a Motion Picture “Toy Story 3” (2003)

Oscar: 22-time nominee and two-time winner for Best Original Song “If I Didn’t Have You” (2002) and “We Belong Together” (2011)

Tony: Never won, never been nominated.

Cynthia Nixon, actress

Emmy: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series “Sex and the City” (2004) and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2008)

Grammy: Best Spoken Word Album “An Inconvenient Truth” (2009)

Oscar: Never won, never been nominated.

Tony: Best Leading Actress in a Play “Rabbit Hole” (2006) and Best Featured Actress in a Play “The Little Foxes” (2017)

Al Pacino, actor

Emmy: Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or Movie “Angels in America” (2004) and “You Don’t Know Jack” (2010)

Grammy: Never won. Nominated for Best Spoken Word Album for “The Complete Shakespeare Sonnets” (2001)

Oscar: Nine-time nominee and Best Actor winner for “Scent of a Woman” (1993)

Tony: Best Leading Actor in a Play “The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel” (1977) and Best Featured Actor in a Play “Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie?” (1969)

Trey Parker, composer, producer and writer

Emmy: Outstanding Animated Program “South Park” (2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2013)

Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album “The Book of Mormon” (2012)

Oscar: Never won. Nominated for Best Original Song “Blame Canada” from “South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut” (2000)

Tony: Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score and Best Direction of a Musical for “The Book of Mormon” (2011)

Pasek & Paul, songwriting, composing and producing duo

Emmy: Never won, never been nominated.

Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album “Dear Evan Hansen” (2018)

Oscar: Best Original Song “City of Stars” (2017)

Tony: Best Musical and Best Original Score for “Dear Evan Hansen” (2017) and Best Musical as a producer for “A Strange Loop” (2022)

Ben Platt, actor and singer

Emmy: Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program “Dear Evan Hansen” (2018)

Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album “Dear Evan Hansen” (2018)

Oscar: Never won, never been nominated.

Tony: Best Actor in a Musical for “Dear Evan Hansen” (2017)

Billy Porter, actor, singer and producer

Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series “Pose” (2019)

Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album “Kinky Boots” (2014)

Oscar: Never won, never been nominated.

Tony: Best Actor in a Musical for “Kinky Boots” (2013) and Best Musical as a producer for “A Strange Loop”

Vanessa Redgrave, actress

Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actress, Miniseries or a Movie “Playing for Time” (1981) and “If These Walls Could Talk 2” (2000)

Grammy: Never won, nominated for Best Spoken Word Album for Children “Oscar Wilde: The Selfish Giant & The Nightingale and The Rose” (2001)

Oscar: Six-time nominee and 1977 Best Supporting Actress for “Julia”

Tony: Best Actress in a Play “Long Day’s Journey into Night” (2003)

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composing duo

Emmy: Original Dramatic Score for a limited series, movie or special for original compositions “Watchmen” (2020)

Grammy: Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” (2013) and “Soul” (2022)

Oscar: Never won, never been nominated.

Tony: Best Original Score “The Social Network” (2010)

Geoffrey Rush, composing duo

Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie “The Life and Death of Peter Sellers” (2005)

Grammy: Never won, never been nominated.

Oscar: Best Actor “Shine” (1997)

Tony: Best Actor in a Play “Exit the King” (2009)

Martin Scorsese, director, producer and screenwriter

Emmy: Outstanding Direction for Nonfiction Programming “George Harrison: Living in the Material World” (2012) and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series “Boardwalk Empire” (2011).

Grammy: Best Music Film for Bob Dylan’s “No Direction Home” 2006 music video

Oscar: Best Director “The Departed” (2006), most nominated living director with 10 nominations

Tony: Never won, never been nominated.

Marc Shaiman, composer and lyricist

Emmy: Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program for the “64th annual Academy Awards” (1992)

Grammy: Best Musical Show Album for “Hairspray” (2002), for which he wrote the music and co-wrote the lyrics, and Best Musical Theater Album “Some Like It Hot” (2024)

Oscar: Never won. Nominated for five Academy Awards.

Tony: Best Original Score “Hairspray” (2003)

Bill Sherman, composer, producer and orchestrator

Emmy: Outstanding Original Song, Children’s and Animation for his work on “Sesame Street” — “What I Am” (2011), “The Power of Yet” (2015) and “A Song About Songs” (2018).

Grammy: Best Musical Show Album “In the Heights’ (2008) and Best Musical Theater Album “Hamilton” (2015)

Oscar: Never won, never been nominated.

Tony: Best Orchestrations “In the Heights” (2008)

Maggie Smith, actress

Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Special “My House in Umbria” (2003) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series “Downton Abbey” (2011, 2012, 2016)

Grammy: Never won, never been nominated.

Oscar: Best Actress “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” (1969) and Best Supporting Actress “California Suite” (1978)

Tony: Best Actress in a Play “Lettice and Lovage” (1990)

Ari’el Stachel, actor and singer

Emmy: Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program “The Band’s Visit” (2019)

Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album “The Band’s Visit” (2019)

Oscar: Never won, never been nominated.

Tony: Best Featured Actor in a Musical “The Band’s Visit” (2018)

Ringo Starr, singer-songwriter

Emmy: Best Nonfiction for “The Beatles: Get Back” (2022) and nominated for Outstanding Performer in a Children’s Series “Shining Time Station” (1989)

Grammy: Nine-time winner with The Beatles and has been nominated 27 times

Oscar: Best Original Score “Let It Be” (1971)

Tony: Never won, never been nominated.

Matt Stone, actor, writer and animator

Emmy: Outstanding Animated Program “South Park” (2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2013)

Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album “The Book of Mormon” (2012)

Oscar: Never won, never been nominated.

Tony: Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score “The Book of Mormon” (2011)

Barbra Streisand, singer and actress

Emmy: Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program “Timeless: Live in Concert” (2001) and “Barbra Streisand: The Concert” (1995), Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special for “Barbra Streisand: The Concert” (1995) and Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment – Actors and Performers “My Name is Barbra” (1965)

Grammy: 46-time nominee and 8-time winner, most notably for Album of the Year for “The Barbra Streisand Album” (1964), Record of the Year “Happy Days Are Here Again” (1964) and Record of the Year “People” (1965)

Oscar: Best Actress “Funny Girl” (1969) and Best Original Song “Evergreen” (1977)

Tony: Won a non-competitive Tony Award for Star of the Decade in 1970

Charles Strouse, composer and lyricist

Emmy: Outstanding Music and Lyrics “Bye Bye Birdie” TV adaptation (1996)

Grammy: Best Cast Show Album “Annie” (1978)

Oscar: Never won, never been nominated.

Tony: Best Musical “Bye Bye Birdie” (1961) and “Applause” (1970), Best Original Score “Annie” (1977)

Lily Tomlin, actress and comedian

Emmy: 25-time nominee and six-time winner for Outstanding Comedy-Variety Special “Lily” (1973), “Lily Tomlin” (1976) and “Lily: Sold Out,” Outstanding Writing in a Comedy-Variety Special “Lily” (1973), “Lily Tomlin” (1976) and “The Paul Simon Special” (1978) and Outstanding Voiceover Performance “An Apology to Elephants” (2013)

Grammy: Best Comedy Recording “This Is a Recording” (1972)

Oscar: Never won, nominated for Best Supporting Actress “Nashville” (1976)

Tony: Best Actress in a Play “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe” (1986) and Special Tony Award (1977)

Dick Van Dyke, actor and entertainer

Emmy: Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series “The Dick Van Dyke Show” (1964, 1965, 1966), Outstanding Comedy-Variety or Music Series “Van Dyke and Company” (1977) and two Daytime Emmy Awards

Grammy: Best Children’s Album “Mary Poppins” (1965)

Oscar: Never won, never been nominated.

Tony: Best Featured Actor in a Musical “Bye Bye Birdie” (1961)

John Williams, composer

Emmy: Outstanding Achievement in Musical Composition “Heidi” (1969), Outstanding Music Composition for a Series “Jane Eyre” (1972) and Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music “Great Performances” (2009)

Grammy: 76-time nominee and 26-time winner, most notably for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media “Jaws” (1976), “Star Wars” (1978) and “Superman” (1980)

Oscar: 54-time nominee and winner for Best Original Score “Fiddler on the Roof” (1972), “Jaws” (1976), “Star Wars” (1978), “E.T” (1983) and “Schindler’s List” (1994)

Tony: Never won, never been nominated.

Kate Winslet, actress

Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie “Mildred Pierce” (2011) and “Mare of Easttown” (2021)

Grammy: Best Spoken Word Album for Children “Listen to the Storyteller” (2000)

Oscar: Seven-time nominee and Best Actress winner for “The Reader” (2009)

Tony: Never won, never been nominated.

David Yazbek, composer and lyricist

Emmy: Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program “Late Night with David Letterman” (1984)

Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album “The Band’s Visit” (2019)

Oscar: Never won, never been nominated.

Tony: Best Original Score “The Band’s Visit” (2018)