Anne Hathaway is in talks to star in “Lockdown,” a heist/romantic comedy movie from director Doug Liman which is set during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

“Eastern Promises” screenwriter Steven Knight has been tapped to write the script. The film will be produced by P.J. Van Sandwijk and Alison Winter.

“Lockdown” will be fully financed by Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios. The budget for the heist/romantic comedy film is reportedly under $10 million. CAA Media Finance arranged financing for the project and is co-repping the worldwide rights with AGC.

Also Read: Universal in Talks to Acquire Tom Cruise, Doug Liman Space Movie

Plot details about the project are being kept under wraps and the film is eyeing to start production by the end of September.

Van Sandwijk is also producing Liman’s untitled Space movie with Tom Cruise which Universal is currently in talks to acquire. The project would make history and be would first narrative feature of its kind to be shot in space. It was previously reported that Cruise and Elon Musk’s SpaceX were in the early stages of teaming up with NASA for an action-adventure, narrative feature film, to be filmed aboard the International Space Station.

Liman is repped by CAA and attorney Alan Grodin. Hathaway is also repped by CAA and Management 360. Knight is repped by CAA and United Agents.

Deadline first reported the news.